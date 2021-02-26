Mumbai, February 26: Keeping in mind, the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has once again postponed the elections at all cooperatives, including housing societies, with more than 250 members till March 31, 2021.

According to a Times of India report, the state had allowed elections in cooperative institutions such as housing societies and banks following demands from members. Maharashtra: 229 Students, 3 Staffers at Washim Hostel Test COVID-19 Positive, School Premises Declared Containment Zone.

In another order, the state government has allowed cooperative housing societies and banks to hold annual general body meetings online. Earlier, online meetings were only allowed for managing committee meetings.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported over 8,0000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to the daily health bulletin. Mumbai saw the biggest jump of more than 1,100 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest in three months.

