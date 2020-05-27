Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Deaths Due to Coronavirus, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 1,897

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 27: Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, on Wednesday notched a record 105 deaths, up by eight over the previous high of 97 fatalities recorded yesterday. With 105 new fatalities recorded, the single biggest jump in 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maharashtra mounted to 1,897. The state has been recording 50-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past 10 days now. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Reaches 42.4%, Fatality Rate Declines to 2.86%, Says Union Health Ministry.

According to Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra reported a spike of 2,190 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 56,948, which is over 35 percent of the total coronavirus cases across the country. Of the total 56,948 cases, 37,125 are still active. The state also recorded 964 recoveries in the past 24 hours. So far, 17,918 patients have recovered from coronavirus. Maharashtra: Woman Employee of St George's Hospital in Mumbai Found Dead in Lift.

Of these total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum recorded 18 more cases, taking the total to 1,639 in the area. No death due to COVID-19 infection, however, was reported from Dharavi in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's Tweet on Coronavirus Situation:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 56948. Today,newly 2190 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 964 patients have been cured today,totally 17918 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 37125. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.5 lakh on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 151,767, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country has increased to 4,337 after 170 more fatalities were reported since Tuesday. The total number of recovered patients has also increased to 64,425.