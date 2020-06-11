Mumbai, June 11: Maharashtra on Thursday reported the highest number of 3,607 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths in a single day. Till now, 97,648 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state, while 3,590 people have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus so far. Over 46,000 people have recovered from the virus. Currently, there are 47,968 active cases in the state. India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 49.21% as Number of Recoveries Exceeds Active Cases, ICMR Rules Out Community Transmission.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths on Thursday. In Maharashtra’s capital alone, over 53,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 until now. In the financial capital of India, 1,952 people also lost their lives. According to reports, COVID-19 doubling rate in Mumbai have increased to 23 days. On May 23, the average doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai was 11 days. Currently, there are over 26,000 active cases in the city. Till now, more than 23,000 people have recovered from the disease. COVID-19: Overall Recoveries Exceed Active Cases For First Time in India, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh

Tweet by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 97648. Today,newly 3607patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 1561 patients have been cured today,totally 46078 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 47968. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 11, 2020

Thane division which included Mumbai reported over 70,000 COVID-19 cases. More than 2,300 people also lost their lives in this division of the state. Meanwhile, in the Pune division, close to 13,000 people contracted the virus. COVID-19 claimed more than 550 lives in Pune division. Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China.

Earlier in the day, the government also ruled out community transmission of coronavirus in India. Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, said, “India is such a large country and prevalence is very low. India is not in community transmission.” The ICMR advised that the states could not lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies to prevent the spread of the virus. The coronavirus recovery rate in India improved to 49.21 percent.

