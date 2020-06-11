India's Coronavirus Recovery Rate Improves to 49.21% as Number of Recoveries Exceeds Active Cases, ICMR Rules Out Community Transmission

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 11: Coronavirus recovery rate in India improved to 49.21 percent on Thursday. The country has now more number of recoveries that the active COVID-19 cases. The government also ruled out community transmission of coronavirus in India even as the number of cases crossed 2.8 lakhs. Mumbai Now Has More Coronavirus Cases Than Wuhan, Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started, Maharashtra Overtakes China,

Speaking at a press conference on COVID-19 situation in India, Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal said, “Today, our recovery rate is 49.21%. The number of patients recovered presently exceeds the number of active patients.” The ICMR, however, advised that the states could not lower their guard and need to keep on implementing effective surveillance and containment strategies to prevent the spread of the virus. COVID-19: Overall Recoveries Exceed Active Cases For First Time in India, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh.

Health Ministry's Press Conference:

#WATCH Live from Delhi: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare briefing on current #COVID19 situation in the country. https://t.co/E74Rlw4fvC — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, said “We found that about 0.73% of the population in these 15 districts showed a prevalence of past exposure to infection. It means that lockdown measures were successful in keeping it low and preventing rapid spread.” He also denied the possibility of community spread of coronavirus in India. Bhargava stated, “India is such a large country and prevalence is very low. India is not in community transmission.”

India on Thursday morning reported the highest spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 9,996 new coronavirus cases and 357 deaths were reported in the corresponding period. According to data on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,86,579 on Thursday. Of the total cases, 1,37,448 are active cases, while 1,41,029 people have been recovered. The death toll also mounted to 8102.

