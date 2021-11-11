Nashik, November 11: A security guard was brutally thrashed by a flat owner and his two relatives in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on November 6. The 53-year-old security guard, Laxman Yadav, later succumbed to his internal injuries. The incident took place in the residential building at the Vihitgaon area of the city. The accused and his relatives allegedly beat up Yadav after their guests got stuck in the lift. Gujarat Shocker: Man Beaten to Death With Knife, Iron Pipe for Eloping With Minor Girl in Rajkot.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the flat-owner had organised a house-warming ceremony on November 6, and around 8 pm, some of his guests got stuck in the elevator. The flat owner got angry due to this and along with his two relatives beat up the security guard. After the victim was thrashed, he experienced a severe stomach ache and went to Nashik Road’s Bytco Hospital.

As per the report, Yadav was then referred to the Nashik civil hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the same day. Before his death, Yadav had given a statement to the police. Based on the statement, the police have booked the flat owner and his two relatives under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gurugram: 28-Year-Old Man Beats Driver to Death After Argument Turns Violent, Arrested.

The deceased hailed from Jharkhand was living with his friend in Nashik for the past 30 years. The case was registered against the accused on Tuesday. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).