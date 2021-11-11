Gurugram, November 11: A shocking incident has come to the light from Gurugram where a man was beaten to death by a 28-year-old man in Ullawas. The incident took place in Sector 59 on November 7. The accused has been identified as Pradeep. Pradeep was arrested by Delhi police on Tuesday.

As per the report published by the Times of India, The victim was identified as Vipin Malik, Resident of Jaunpur, Delhi and he had been working as a driver in Sector 60 in Gurugram. Vipin and Pradeep knew each other and had met for consuming alcohol together on November 7. They indulged in an argument that turned violent. Pradeep procured a branch from a tree nearby and thrashed Vipin to death with the branch. During the investigation, the branch which was used as a weapon for murder was seized and was produced in court. The accused was sent to police custody on Wednesday. Mumbai Shocker: 'Stone Man' Murders Two Persons by Smashing Their Heads; Arrested.

As per the reports, a complaint was filed by Vipin's wife. An FIR was then registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police arrested the accused on Tuesday and produced him in court later.

