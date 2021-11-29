Chandigarh, November 29: Police have apprehended two members of the gang responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old civil engineer on Saturday. The arrested accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh Sukha and Lovepreet Singh, both from Ibban village, While their one accomplice is still on run.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, The deceased, identified as Balwinder Singh was shot dead in broad daylight near Ibban village on Kapurthala-Jalandhar national highway by three men after he refused to hand over the keys to his car. The assailants then fled in his new Mahindra Bolero SUV. The incident had taken place on Saturday. Karnataka Horror: Man Murdered By Armed Gang On Premises of Kalaburagi Central Bus Stand.

The accused Sukhwinder and Lovepreet were arrested from Raajapur bus stand and Gurdaspur respectively. The murder case was registered against the accused at Kapurthala Sadar police station.

