Jaipur, December 17: A 15-year-old boy killed his parents with an axe while they were sleeping in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh. He also hit his younger brother on the head with the axe. The teenager was detained by the police on Thursday. Pune Shocker: Siblings Murder Woman Who Allegedly Had Affair With Their Father, Arrested

As per the police’s preliminary investigation, The 15-year-old son became addicted to drugs at a young age. The troubled parents had sent him to a drug de-addiction center for treatment. He came back only 2-3 days ago.

On Wednesday evening, he came to know that he would be sent to the de-addiction center again. Under these circumstances, he hacked his parents to death with an axe while they were asleep. Hearing the noise, the younger brother came running and tried to intervene to save their parents but the teenager hit him on his head with an axe. The younger brother fainted after falling on the ground in a bleeding condition. Thinking that he was dead, the minor left from there. Haryana Honour Killing Case: Nine, Including Parents Booked for Murder of 21-Year-Old Woman In Fatehabad

Later he himself informed the people that he had killed his parents. The police, after being alerted, rushed to the spot and found the couple’s bodies lying in a pool of blood. The teenage accused was detained and the blood-stained axe used in the crime has been recovered. The police sent the body to the hospital's mortuary for post-mortem. Police have detained the minor accused and the blood-stained axe has also been recovered from the accused.

