A terrifying incident was caught on camera in Jodhpur wherein a traffic police personnel fell on the road face down when he tried to catch a motorist who stole a traffic challan machine. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed nearby. In the video, the cop can be seen chasing the biker. Moments later, he loses balance and falls on the road.

Biker Steals Traffic Challan Machine:

