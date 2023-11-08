New Delhi, November 8: In what could spell more troubles for Mahua Moitra, who is facing charges in the alleged 'cash for query' case, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday that anti-corruption body Lokpal has ordered a CBI inquiry against her on the basis of his complaint against the the Trinamool Congress MP.

In a post on X, Dubey, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand's Godda, said, "On the basis of my complaint, the Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry into Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security." Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: CBI Inquiry Against TMC MP Ordered By Lokpal, Says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The remarks of Dubey, who had earlier complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the alleged corruption of Moitra, came a day before the meeting of the Parliament's Ethics Committee to decide the draft charges against the Trinamool MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar.

On November 2, Moitra along with the opposition members of the Committee, had stormed out of the meeting accusing the panel's chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking her 'personal' and 'unethical' questions.

Taking a swipe at the Ethics Committee, Moitra had tweeted on Tuesday, "No draft report circulated as is norm but will be 'adopted' on November 9. Meeting postponed to clash with Congress MP’s nomination date so he can’t come. BJP calling allies to ensure attendance to adopt via majority. Chartered flight to fly in MP state president. How scared Adani and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi are."

She had also written to Om Birla on November 2 alleging that she was subjected to "proverbial vastraharan" by the chairperson of the Ethics Committee during the hearing on the cash for query allegations against her. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Row: TMC MP Questions Ethics Panel Meet Reschedule, Says BJP Getting Allies To Ensure Draft Report Passage.

The Ethics Committee is probing Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in the Lok Sabha against industrialist Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Anant Dehadrai had given "oral evidence" to the Committee against Moitra.

