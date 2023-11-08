BJP MP Nishikant Dubey today said the anti-corruption body Lokpal ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the cash-for-query case. "On basis of my complaint, Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe into the Mahua Moitra's corruption that compromises national security," read a rough translation of Nishikant Dubey's post on X, formerly Twitter. Dubey alleged that Mahua Moitra accepted cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in parliament on his behalf to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business rival Adani Group. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Have Exact Transcript of Record in Ethics Committee Verbatim To Counter Any Fake Narrative, Says TMC MP.

'CBI Inquiry Against TMC MP Ordered By Lokpal'

लोकपाल ने आज मेरे कम्प्लेन पर आरोपी सांसद महुआ जी के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को गिरवी रखकर भ्रष्टाचार करने पर CBI inquiry का आदेश दिया — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) November 8, 2023

