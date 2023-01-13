Hyderabad, January 13: Hyderabad police have prohibited flying of kites on all roads and in and around places of worship during Sankranti festival to maintain law and order and to prevent incidents of breach of peace and accidents.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand has issued a notification prohibiting kite flying on all thoroughfares and in and around places of worship. The orders will be in force from January 14 and 15. Makar Sankranti 2023: Special Police Squad Formed in Latur for Action Against Traders Selling Nylon ‘Manja’ Despite Ban.

According to the notification, this has been done in the interest of maintenance of public order and public safety. The Police Commissioner also ordered that no loud speakers/DJs shall be placed or played in public space or public place without the required permission from the police authorities concerned. The notification says that no provocative speeches or songs shall be played over them.

The orders also make it clear that the noise levels from speakers or public address systems or any other activities should not exceed the permissible limits. It also mentions the Supreme Court direction that a loud speaker or a public address system should not be used during the night between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Makar Sankranti 2023 Recipes: Easy and Delicious Dishes That You Can Make at Home and Relish This Festive Season.

The police chief advised parents and citizens to guide and supervise their children not to fly kites from the terraces without proper walls to avoid any accident or untoward incident. "The revellers shall not collect wood forcibly and they should use wood only with consent of owners," reads the notification.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Bandi Sanjay has criticized the Telangana government for its stand that kite flying needs to be regulated to prevent breach of peace. "Are there any restrictions on size, locations and colours for Rangoli too," he asked.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).