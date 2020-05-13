Malls, Salons, Beauty Parlours to Open Soon, Says Nitin Gadkari Ahead of Lockdown 4.0

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 13: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he expects malls, salons and beauty parlours will open soon. Nitin Gadkari added some preventive measures will have to be followed when malls, salons and beauty parlours will open. Malls, salons and beauty parlours are shut across the country since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was announced because of the coronavirus outbreak. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Says Ongoing COVID-19 Lockdown Could Be Lifted 'Gradually'.

Some states allowed opening of barbershops with certain restrictions. "I am expecting that beauty parlour, salon and malls will open early but need to follow guidelines," Gadkari said. The Union Minister further said people will have to learn to live with coronavirus. "We need to learn art of living with coronavirus. Mask is mandatory, maintain more than one-metre distance and use sanitiser every time entering into house and office," he added.

Nitin Gadkari on Opening of Malls, Salons, Beauty Parlours:

#WATCH We need to learn art of living with Corona. Mask is mandatory,maintain more than 1 metre distance, use sanitiser every time entering into house/office. I'm expecting that it (beauty parlour/salon/malls) will open early but,need to follow guidelines: Union Min Nitin Gadkari pic.twitter.com/t7IcvRAfan — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for lockdown 4.0 entirely new norms would be set up. He refused to divulge more details, stating that the fine print will be announced before May 18. He hinted that lockdown 4.0 will be "totally new, totally different". It is believed there will be more relaxation in public movement to be given in the forthcoming lockdown with adherence to norms of social distancing and personal hygiene.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister held a meeting of a high-powered group of secretaries on COVID-19 to discuss modalities ahead of lockdown 4.0 which will begin on May 18. The empowered committee would soon redefine a new set of rules for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Inputs from various Chief Ministers would also be considered before releasing the new norms.