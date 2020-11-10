Imphal, November 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate has been declared winner from the Wangoi seat too, along with Singhat whose results came out earlier in the day, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

BJP's Oinam Lukhoi Singh, has been declared the winner from Wangoi seat beating closest rival National People's Party's Khuraijam Loken Singh by a close margin of 257 votes. Earlier today, BJP's Ginsuanhau had been declared the winner from the Singhat Assembly seat by the ECI.

BJP candidates are also leading on the Wangjing Tentha, and Saitu seats while on the fifth seat, Lilong, independent candidate Y Antas Khan is ahead of another independent candidate Mohammad Abdul Nasir. The BJP had not fielded its candidate on the Lilong seat.

As per the ECI at 1 pm, BJP's vote-share stands at 33.4 per cent, while that of Congress is at 23.7 per cent and NPEP is at 10.8 per cent. By-polls were held in five Assembly constituencies in the state on November 7.

Counting of votes for by-polls held in 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. It is carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic.