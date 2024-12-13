In a dramatic encounter in Lucknow, police arrested a criminal carrying a bounty of INR 25,000 after an exchange of gunfire. The incident occurred when two suspects on a bike were stopped for a routine check, but they opened fire on the officers. One of the suspects, Amit Kumar Rastogi, was injured in the retaliatory firing and is now in hospital. Rastogi, with more than two dozen criminal cases against him, had a reward of INR 25,000 for his capture. The second suspect, Rahul Gautam, managed to flee, and authorities are continuing their search for him. Lucknow Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Multiple Injuries Under Mysterious Circumstances in Bakshi Ka Talab Area, Probe On.

Police Arrest Wanted Criminal in Lucknow

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Jitendra Kumar Dubey, ADCP North Lucknow says, "During checking, two people were seen on a bike. Police tried to stop them, but they opened fire on the police. One person was injured in the retaliatory firing, the other fled. The injured has been… pic.twitter.com/eOJSth6Tv9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2024

