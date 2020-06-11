MCD Claims Over 2000 People Died of Coronavirus in Delhi, Disputes AAP Government's Figures on COVID-19 Death Toll

Coronavirus | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 11: Contrary to the figures provided by the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday said more than 2000 people have died due to coronavirus (COVID-19) so far in the national capital. According to the Delhi government, however, 984 patients have succumbed to coronavirus. The disputed death toll numbers suggest there could be a discrepancy in figures provided by the Delhi government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says '80,000 Beds Being Arranged to Prepare For 5.25 Lakh Cases Estimate'.

According to the MCD, at least 2,098 cremations of COVID-19 confirmed cases have been conducted across crematoriums and graveyards by the three civic bodies Delhi. "From March till June 10, in all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi, there have been around 2098 COVID-19 deaths for which funerals have been held," Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, told ANI. Manish Sisodia Says 5.5 Lakh Covid-19 Cases Expected in Delhi by July 31.

Of the total deaths, 1,080 were recorded by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), while 976 have been recorded by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and 42 by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), according to a bulletin released by the MCD. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a total of 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths and 12,245 recoveries.

On Wednesday alone, Delhi saw 48 deaths and 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases, making it further worrisome for the health infrastructure of the national capital. As Delhi recorded more COVID-19 deaths, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kept his political differences aside on Wednesday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the continuous spike of cases in the national capital.

