New Delhi, November 18: Ahead of the December 4 MCD polls, the BJP will organise a mega road show in the national capital on November 20 to woo voters. MCD Elections 2022: Over 1,100 Nominations Rejected, Congress Tally Below 250 After Scrutiny, Says Official Data (Watch Video).

According to sources, the road show will include 14 national leaders who will reach out to people in all of Delhi's 14 districts to inform them of the BJP's policies. MCD Elections 2022: Congress Releases List of 250 Candidates for Delhi Municipal Polls.

JP's move to gain more votes in its favour, the sources said, adding that the participating leaders will go to areas as per their influence.

