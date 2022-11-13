The Delhi Congress on Sunday evening released a list of 250 candidates for the Delhi MCD Elections 2022. Reportedly, Congress President Mallikarjun approved the list of candidates for the municipal elections in 2022. The main challenge before the grand-old party is to face the ruling party AAP and the BJP. Bharat Jodo Yatra Has Revealed Real Identity of Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Congress Releases List of 250 Candidates:

The list of Congress candidates for the Elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-2022. pic.twitter.com/glIM6fwL12 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

