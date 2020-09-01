Digital marketing has tremendously grown from the past couple of years in many countries. Basically, it is the source to reach out to the clients virtually through the internet, social networking sites or search engines. In today's developing generation, the knowledge of digital marketing is being required to cope up with the growing technology around us. It may look easier to develop these skills but they aren't as easier as they look because of the vast resources included in the digital marketing learning process. To develop these skills one should be patient and has to do hard work to achieve something because it is definitely not a piece of cake. There are many people in this world who have set records in this field and one such guy is Shrey Yadav.

Today we're going to introduce you to the person who has excelled in this field at a very young age of 15 years. Yes you read it right at the age of 15years.

Shrey Yadav from Gurugram, Haryana started his journey in the digital marketing sphere in December 2019, after facing a lot of ups and downs in the niche he still continued to move on the same path and got succeed.

Today Shrey Yadav's name is counted among the best digital marketers and he has worked so hard to achieve this big thing. Shrey has not only achieved the title of being the youngest social media influencer and digital marketing expert but he is also the Founder of a digital marketing association "Stalke Media" which delivers the solution for every sort of problem-related to digital marketing and provides services like Press release, promotions, SEO, SMM etc. Not even this, Shrey himself is an expert in Press release and SEO. His company Stalke Media has managed 30+ clients and always aims to deliver the best service at less price. He took knowledge from Google and books and he has achieved all this at such a young age only because of his unique way of observation and representation of things. What you should must know about him is that he never gives up or take things for granted.

These specialties of his personality has helped him to become a specialist of this niche. Today he runs this company with his keen skills and intelligence gracefully. Something that Shrey suggests personally is if you want to sustain your position in this field what you ought to do is to learn something new everyday and grow your knowledge, you should record what each day gives you to gain in your expertise.

He always believed that "Patience and Hardwork is the key to success", this only made him better day by day. Now in 2020, Shrey Yadav has become an inspiration for many youngsters and he influences people on his social media accounts.

