Meet Vishujeet Thakur, a Passionate Entrepreneur, Working Towards His Dream

Vishujeet Thakur.

In today's world, passion is hard to find, but following others is becoming the trend of the mind. There exist people who get into a career path, and when asked about the reason, they got no answer. But for the one who is a follower of passion, he can give the response, even when half asleep. People like them are indeed the ones who succeed. They understand the path and are the ones who are genuinely loyal to what they call as being an Entrepreneur. Vishujeet Thakur, a name to define the rising trend, who is a follower of passion and a leader to his dreams. From an early age of 15, he was motivated enough to join the field of Digital Marketing. One best thing amidst the mind of this young lad was that he cared no competition and the hurdles in the path. He was a free soul, who just wanted to learn and to move ahead with a calm while focusing on the platform chosen.

Opportunities exist around. A seeker needs to find his way, and for the ones who do, they find the satisfaction of the head. Entrepreneurship is a term as such, which, if not accompanied with passion, won't give the benefit aloud. "But for me, I am worried more about the benefit which is associated with learning and with using it in the actual field around. Whatever I learn, I find a way to ensure its application and see what outcomes are being achieved. It is not easy always as the fear of something going wrong always exists, but the best is, I carry a balance in between the positive and the negative and the former in the head is always greater to take control over the latter", said Vishujeet when he was asked what benefits he looked out for from this career path in the field of Digital Marketing.

We spend 1000s and sometimes in lakhs for our education, but with Vishujeet, his learning medium was the blogs he read and the research he made continuously using the internet. The best to see in this soul was his dedication towards his mental growth, or else, this entrepreneur belonging to a middle-class family of Muzaffarnagar would have waited around for someone to throw lights on how he should move ahead. Instead, Vishujeet took the bold step, moved forward, and challenged himself like a way only a dedicated and motivated would. He is a risk taken and finds every opportunity to be a charm. His curiosity led the way, and the gift of the internet sorted him with the hurdles answer.

Digital Marketing is risky, and so is the path of entrepreneurship, but with courage, all can be sorted and fair. Vishujeet knew this, and he wanted to learn and learn every single trend of what came across. Backing out was never a thought of his head, and the bond he shared with the field was and will be the uniqueness of his life.

"With time, it shall all surpass, but if something was done at the right time, probably, it is meant to stay if it is cherished around. Focusing on it, it might get hard, but if one wishes to be a real success maker, a path leader and valuer of the time, this is the way to move ahead. Do the right no matter the time might or might not shine bright. Following your lead will always take you right," says Vishujeet ensuring around his every approach, as for he knows, one's light is one's path to bright future if they lead better.

Well, this is how the path of entrepreneurship comes, a little of patience, a bit of time, a bit of hard work, which makes all fall under one single rhyme and Vishujeet today, is the one to learn from.