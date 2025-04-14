Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi, accused in the INR 13,850-crore Punjab National Bank scam, has been arrested by Belgium police, reportedly at the behest of India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The report confirmed that Choksi was taken into custody in Antwerp on Saturday, with reference to two Mumbai court-issued warrants from 2018 and 2021. Indian agencies had alerted Belgian authorities after confirming his presence in the country and have since initiated extradition proceedings. Choksi, who holds Antiguan citizenship, is expected to seek bail, citing ill health. The 65-year-old allegedly conspired with his nephew Nirav Modi, currently jailed in the UK, to defraud PNB through letters of undertaking (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs). Choksi had fled India weeks before the fraud was uncovered, initially claiming to be missing from Antigua, only to later resurface in Dominica. Indian authorities had been tracking his movements since last month, when the Belgian foreign ministry confirmed his presence in the country. Mehul Choksi, Fugitive Businessman, Living in Belgium, Plans To Move to Switzerland for Treatment, Says Report.

Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium in Connection with PNB Scam

The Belgian police have arrested diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, one of the two prime accused in the $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, people in the know told ET. Choksi was arrested on Saturday at the behest of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is still in… pic.twitter.com/rfBBIzSmyb — Vineet (@cozyduke_apt29) April 14, 2025

