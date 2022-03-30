Ministry of Ayush has invited nominations for Prime Minister’s Yoga Awards 2022. The winners will be announced on the International Day of Yoga on 21st June, 2022.

The application process of award for the year 2022 is currently being hosted on the MyGov platform. The applications/nominations can be submitted only through online mode and no hardcopy is to be sent. It consists of two National categories for entities of Indian origin, and two International categories for entities of foreign origin. The applicants/nominees for these awards should have made exceptional contributions to Yoga, and have a deep understanding of Yoga. Swami Sivananda, 125-Year-Old Yoga Guru From Kashi, Receives Padma Shri Award From President Ram Nath Kovind.

Interested individuals and institutions can access the PMYA page to understand the nominations process and participate. The nomination process for this year started on 28th March, 2022 and the last date for the submission of the entries is 27 April 2022.

The applicant can directly apply or they may be nominated by a prominent person or organisation working in the field of Yoga for consideration under this award process. An applicant can nominate/can be nominated for only one award category, that is, either the National Award or the International Award, in a particular year.

The selection process is a well-defined process for which two committees are constituted by the Ministry of AYUSH (MoA), Government of India (GoI), namely the Screening Committee and the Evaluation Committee (Jury), which will decide the selection and evaluation criteria for finalizing the recipients of the awards. The Evaluation Committee (Jury) is chaired by the Cabinet secretary.

The message of Yoga in promoting both the physical and mental well-being of humanity has never been more relevant than during COVID-19 pandemic. The communities around the world have embraced Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenate themselves. International recognition and acceptance of Yoga has been enabled to a large extent after United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131 in the year 2014.

This year, the International Day of Yoga 2022 countdown campaign commenced on 13 March 2022. The 100 days countdown is focused on 100 cities involving 100 organizations till 21st June 2022. To celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a demonstration of Yoga will also be at 75 Heritage Heritage/Iconic cultural sites on 21st June 2022. Other programs include Yoga demonstrations, workshops, and seminars to be held during countdown. The Ministry will propagate the benefits of Yoga using WHO mYoga App, Namastey App, Y-break Application and various people-centric activities and programmes. The activities will be launched on MyGov platform including Photo contest, quiz, discussion, pledge, poll survey, jingle etc.

