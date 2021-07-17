Kolkata, July 17: A house in Kalmegha area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal became the centre of attraction for locals on Thursday, July 15, after a goat gave birth to a kid with eight legs and two hips. Locals gathered around the house, owned by Saraswati Mondol, to take a glimpse of the miracle goat baby. Unfortunately, the baby goat with eight legs died minutes after its birth. West Bengal: Female Red Panda Gives Birth to Two Cubs at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling (See Pics).

Saraswati Mondon has handful of goats, cows and other pets. On the morning of July 15, one of his goats gave birth to two kids. One of the newborn had eight legs and two hips. The other kid was normal. However, a few minutes after its birth, the baby goat with eight legs died, according to a report by India Today. The death did not stop locals from assembling around Mondol's house to see the miracle goat baby. 'No Woman Gave Birth to 10 Babies in Gauteng': Government Statement on Decuplets Reports in South African Province Leaves Netizens Confused.

The news of the birth of goat with eight legs and two hips spread like a wildfire in the area with people calling it a miracle. Soon, a crowd started gathering around Mondol's house to see the miracle goat. However, the baby goat with eight legs died soon after its birth. The mother and the other kid are doing well.

"This is the first time I have ever seen something like this. Almost five minutes after its birth, the baby goat died. However, the mother and the other baby are well," Mondol was quoted as saying. There have been many incidents in India and abroad of animals giving birth to kids with unusual physical characteristics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).