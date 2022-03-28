New Delhi, March 28: As opposition was pressing for discussion on price rise and trade union strike on Monday, the House was adjourned by the Chairman, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government wanted no discussion or debate.

"Truly extraordinary that at a few minutes past 11 a.m., as soon as the Opposition MPs got up to raise issues concerning price rise and trade union strike, the Hon'ble Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha instantly. Clearly, the Modi Sarkar wants no discussion or debate!," said Jairam who is Chief whip of the party in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. amid the Opposition's uproar to discuss the increased fuel, LPG price, inflation and other issues. Trade Union's Strike: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Not To Participate in Nationwide Strike on March 28 and 29.

The CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPI-M MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya on Monday gave Suspension of Business notices in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the two-day nationwide strike called by workers across the country, who are protesting against the corporatisation and privatisation policies of the Central Government.

DMK Member T. Siva, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brian gave notice to discuss the increased Fuel prices.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m. and after laying of the papers, the Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu informed the House that some Members from the Opposition bench gave notice to discuss the fuel, LPG and other issues during 'Zero Hour'. He said he rejected them going through the notices.

"The DMK Member T. Siva, AITC Derek O'Brian, CPI MP Binoy Viswam and CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya and others gave notice to discuss the increased price hike in fuel, LPG and other issues during the Zero Hour, I have gone through the notices and reject them," Naidu said.

On the rejection of the notices by the chair, the Opposition members protested and raised slogans to press their demands that the Chairman Naidu adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

