Farrukhabad, July 21: An 80-year-old man died after being attacked and chased by a group of monkeys in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district.

The man, identified as Khuda Baksh, a resident of Ghasia Chilauli village of Kotwali area, was sitting on the terrace of his house when the monkeys pounced on him and chased him, causing him to fall off the terrace. He suffered a serious head injury. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Troop of Monkeys Attacks, Chases Man to Death in Badaun.

His family members took him to the CHC, where the doctor declared him brought dead. Residents said the authorities should tackle the monkey menace as it has already claimed many lives. Telangana Monkey Attack: 70-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Mauled by Monkeys in Hyderabad.

The monkey menace in the area has become so dangerous that people have started hiring langurs to keep the monkeys at bay.

