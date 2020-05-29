Monkeys in Meerut Take Away Blood Samples of Patients, Medical College Principal Says 'Not COVID-19 Swab Samples' After Panic Grips Area; Watch Video
Monkeys (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Uttar Pradesh, May 29: In a bizarre incident, few monkeys attacked a lab technician, who was carrying blood test samples of patients collected for routine tests. However, the video of the incident went viral on social media claiming that the troop of monkeys ran away with COVID-19 test samples. This created fear and panic in the area among people about the chances of infection being spread rapidly.

However, according to an ANI update, SK Garg, Principal, Meerut Medical College mentioned that the samples taken away by monkeys do not include coronavirus swab test samples.  The monkeys after snatching the test samples ran on the top of a tree. India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 7,466 COVID-19 Cases And 175 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Monkeys Take Away Blood Sample & Not COVID-19 Swabs, Clarifies Principal, Meerut Medical College: 

Monkeys run away with test samples, Watch Video:

The total number of coronavirus cases in UP has increased to 7170. A total of 197 people have died so far in the state. The country is in the middle of the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown which will end of May 31, which is a Sunday. Speculations are rife that there will be another extension to the lockdown. India recorded the highest single-day spike of 7,466 cases and 175 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday morning.