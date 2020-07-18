Panaji, July 18: Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at most parts of North Goa and South Goa districts during the next three hours (from 02:15 pm onwards), the Meteorological Centre, Goa informed on Saturday. It predicted that rain is likely to be accompanied by winds of speed reaching up to 25-35 km/hr.

Isolated locations in North and South Goa are likely to experience heavy spells. It added that clouds are moving generally towards the east. Monsoon 2020 Update: Parts of Uttar Pradesh Receive Light to Moderate Rainfall, Says IMD.

At 02:15 pm today, rain-bearing clouds were present over talukas of the South Goa district, and they are approaching towards the coastlines of Goa from the sea.