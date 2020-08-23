New Delhi, August 23: Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat for two days-August 23 and 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its all India Weather bulletin dated August 23, the weather agency said that isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Rajasthan and Gujarat till Monday. Meanwhile, the very heavy rainfall is likely over ghat areas of Central Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.

The IMD said a well-marked low pressure area lies over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood and it is very likely to move nearly westwards across Rajasthan during next 24 hours. "The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days", the IMD said in its release. In the wake of the current weather conditions, moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over South Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat state, West Bengal and Jharkhand during next 24 hours. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall Between 96% to 104% of LPA , Says IMD.

The IMD said that due to likely formation of the low pressure area over North Bay of Bengal around August 24, 2020, rainfall activity is likely to increase over east and adjoining central India from Monday. Meanwhile, isolated very heavy to extremely heavy falls very likely over Odisha during August 24-26, and very heavy falls over Gangetic West Bengal on August 25 & 26 and over Jharkhand on August 26.

