Mumbai, August 20: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh till Saturday, August 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD forecast said that enhanced rainfall activity is very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and will continue till August 21. The current rainfall activity is due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over south Bihar and is likely to move nearly westwards during the next 2 days. Lightning Facts and Risks: How is Lightning Caused? Check Dos and Don’ts That You Should Follow to reduce Risk During Lightning Strike.

"Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Gujarat region, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh on 20th & 21st August', the IMD said. The weather agency further added that rainfall activity is very likely to decrease thereafter over these areas.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon, the IMD said that the western end of the monsoon trough is near its normal position and the eastern end is south of its normal position. The eastern end of the monsoon trough is very likely to shift gradually northwards towards the foothills of the Himalayas during the next 24 hours.

The IMD said that rainfall activity is expected to reduce over Northeast India from today, However, widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over West Bengal and Sikkim. "Isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim today, the August 20. It is likely to increase with isolated heavy rainfall over the above regions from August 22, 2021", the IMD said.

