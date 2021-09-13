Chennai, September 13: Rainfall activity is expected to increase today over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and several other states due to a deep depression that crossed the north Odisha coast earlier today. According to a weather forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall with extremely heavy showers are likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 13. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana on September 13 and over Madhya Pradesh on September 13 and 14.

The IMD said that the Depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast intensified into a Deep Depression. It further moved west northwestwards and crossed the north Odisha coast, close to south of Chandbali as a Deep Depression over coastal Odisha, very close to Chandbali. It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu And Parts of South India Brace for Heavy Rainfall Till September 14.

In the wake of the current weather conditions, the IMD issued an advisory for the fishermen and urged them not to venture into the Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal & North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 12 hours. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy showers in parts of Gujarat, north Konkan, north interior Maharashtra including Vidarbha on September 13 and 14.

Giving details about the status of monsoon in North India, the IMD said that rainfall activity is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. The IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during September 13-16.

