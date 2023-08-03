Mangaluru, August 3: In yet another case of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, Hindu activists waylaid an auto rickshaw that was carrying a girl passenger and assaulted the driver near Dharmasthala in Belthangady taluk on August 2 night, police sources said. The activists of Sangh Parivar waylaid the vehicle at around 9 pm and assaulted the driver, Mohammed Ashique (22), presumably for the reason that the passenger was a Hindu girl, they said. Moral Policing in Karnataka: Two Men Apprehended for Harassing Journalist and Female Companion in Mangaluru.

Ashique is a resident of Ujire in the taluk. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Muslim Youth Assaulted by Hindu Activists in Karnataka

Just a day after CM Siddaramaiah issued a warning to those who indulge in #moralpolicing, another incident has come to light from #Dakshinakannada. Auto driver Muhammad Aashiq who had dropped off a Hindu girl passenger was attacked by a group of #Hindutva members. Case Regd. pic.twitter.com/VNSfLQ6QLu — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) August 3, 2023

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited Mangaluru on August 1, had instructed the police to take strict action against those getting involved in moral policing incidents.