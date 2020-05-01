More to Come with Justin Strong

Justin Strong

The future's looking bright for this 32 year old. Justin Strong is a young entrepreneur, born and raised in Canada. He’s not too sure what retirement is supposed to look like, but one thing's for sure- he will forever be part of the businesses he's involved in. “ I'm working towards building an empire, not necessarily retirement.”

Luck may have played a small role in Justin’s success, but he will let you know that most of it came from hard work and failures. He’s always kept the right mindset in order to persevere. Setting both long term and short term goals will always give you something to work towards and look forward to. He keeps focused, disciplined and positive throughout each and every one of his experiences. He had to work hard from the get-go, there was no such thing as starting off slow. Your business’s success will ultimately come from how hard you work from the get-go. Start now, and watch as you fulfill your wildest dreams. You are capable.

Justin knew he found the right idea early on in his life as he lived alongside his dad who owned a heating and air conditioning company, now known as a construction company Strong Bros. General Contracting LTD. He learned all about the company from him but knew there was still so much to learn and that the possibilities of what he could accomplish were endless. He stayed positive throughout everything, and with the experience he got, he would use it to further help the businesses thrive and to help him in his personal life.

He ensures that both his employees and subcontractors feel just as great as he does about the businesses that they work in. Having them know that their contributions are leading to what the company has become, will make their experience better. Justin is always involved making sure that they know he’s there and can talk to him whenever they please. Building these positive and healthy relationships will build trust within the work environments. His goal is to have the best in the industries, want to work for him.

In Justin’s teenage years, he started up a small driveway sealing business. He saved up enough to buy a truck and trailer to carry all of his supplies with and then got started on his extraordinary entrepreneur success story. He is now president of not one, but two multi-million dollar companies. The companies that he is still involved in include Strong Bros General Contracting Ltd., J P Strong Enterprises Inc., Seaway Construction & Management, J P Strong Real Estate Holdings Inc., two numbered companies and Social Giveaways Inc. Some of these companies even have high-level negotiation on Government contracts. He’s gotten to start many projects from start to finish, watching them flourish. He was able to connect with many other like-minded entrepreneurs during his time working in the construction companies.

Networking with a large variety of people is very important. As Justin puts it, “Spend as much time as you can networking with people. There are so many smart motivated people out there that have great new ideas and abilities that can help you grow your business. At times you get locked into the ways of your company and forget how important innovation is on an ever-changing landscape.”

Throughout this cycle of achievements, Justin continues to be an inspiration to many out there who may have just met him, or who have watched him grow up from the bright little boy he once was to the flourishing businessman he is today. We will continue to keep up with his progress, and if you would like to follow along too, click here.