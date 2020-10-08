New Delhi, October 8: A fake news of Congress veteran Motilal Vora's death was circulated on Thursday. Several social media users including Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi fall prey to the hoax, and ended up tweeting condolence messages. Amid the spread of rumours, Motilal's son Arun Vora issued a clarification, categorically stating that his father is alive and would recover soon. Motilal Vora Dropped as AICC General Secretary in Latest Congress Revamp.

"With the blessings of everyone and with God's grace, my father Motilal Vora ji is healthy and recovering well. He would soon be back in public life," Arun tweeted.

See Arun Vora's Tweet

आप सभी की दुआओं और ईश्वर की कृपा से बाबूजी @MotilalVora जी पूर्णत: स्वस्थ है और शीघ्र ही स्वास्थ्य लाभ लेकर वापस सक्रिय सार्वजनिक जीवन में सक्रिय रहेंगे आप सबकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद हृदय से आभार 🙏🏻🌺 — Arun Vora (@ArunVoraMLA) October 8, 2020

KTS Tulsi Apologises After Falling Victim to Fake News

I apologise with folded hands on the last tweet. Became a victim of fake news. Pray to God Motilal Vora ji live beyond hundred. — K.T.S. Tulsi (@MPKTSTulsi) October 8, 2020

Motilal, the former Rajya Sabha MP and one of the top brass leaders of the Congress, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where a team of doctors is monitoring his health.

Motilal being diagnosed with coronavirus had sparked concerns across the political spectrum, considering his super-senior age. Being 91-year-old, the veteran politician is feared to be a high-risk patient.

Sources close to Motilal, while speaking to news agency PTI on October 6, had claimed that his condition is stable and he is recovering well.

