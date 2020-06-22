Madhya Pradesh, June 22: Aanchal Gangwal, the daughter of a tea seller from a small district in Madhya Pradesh is now a flying officer of the Indian Air force. According to reports, Aanchal topped the Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Saturday. She challenged all odds and she proved her mettle at the Air Force Academy. Despite running a small tea stall at the Neemuch bus stand, Aanchal's father Suresh Gangwal did not let his financial condition become an obstacle in the path of his children's dreams and education.

Gangwal was awarded the President’s Plaque at the combined graduation parade on Saturday, that saw 123 flight cadets commissioned as officers of the Indian Air Force (IAF). MP Tea Seller's Daughter Aanchal Gangwal Selected in Flying Branch of Indian Air Force.

Aanchal was a computer science graduate from a government degree college in Neemuch. She then joined the Madhya Pradesh police department as a Sub-Inspector. She later quit her job after being in the merit list as Labour Inspector. As per a keralakaumudi report, her parents couldn't attend her passing out parade due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was inspired to join the forces after seeing the work of the Indian armed forces during the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand.

