Acting swiftly, a Mumbai Police team swooped on two cyberbullies in Haryana and nabbed them for trolling and harassing Mahabharat fame actor Aayush Shah and his sister Mausam Shah, officials said here on Monday. Following a complaint by the Shah siblings to the VP Road Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rajendra Chavan, Senior Police Inspector Hemant Bawdhankar and Police Inspector Avinash Mandale acted swiftly.

Using tech-intel, they managed to zero in on the duo - the Shahs' ex-employee Rohit Goyal and his partner Harshit D. Mittal - both based in Cheeka, Haryana, for allegedly abusing Mausam Shah on social media and attempting to extort money through blackmail. A special team of officials comprising Police Sub-Inspector Abhijit Deshmukh, Dinesh Suryawanshi, Santosh More, Jitendra Salve, Maruti Kumbhari and Kumar Patharut probed the matter diligently, and finally managed to track down the accused duo in Haryana last week.

At one point, Goyal gave the slip to the police team searching for him in Haryana, but they went undercover and finally managed to nab him from his hometown. The two were arrested, brought to Mumbai and are presently in custody of the Mumbai Police even as further investigations are underway, said officials.

