Mumbai, January 10: In an incident of online fraud, a Mumbai businessman was duped for Rs 4.20 lakh by a cyber fraudster by offering him an international credit card. The incident took place on Wednesday. The accused impersonated a bank official. The cyber fraudster reportedly sent a text message with a phishing link to the businessman. He tricked the victim into sharing his bank details. An FIR was registered in the matter on Friday. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

As per a report published in The Indian Express, the 49-year-old complainant runs a business related to ice cream and dairy products. The accused introduced himself as a relationship manager of Citibank diners club. He sent a phishing link to the accused on January 5 at around 10:30 pm and asked the businessman to share his bank details.

As soon as the victim filled the bank details, Rs 4,20 lakh got debited from his account. Upon realising that he was being duped, the businessman called his bank and get his account blocked. He then approached the police. On the baisis of the complaint, and an FIR was registered in the matter with the Khar Police. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

In a similar incident of online fraud, a businessman from Gujarat’s capital city Ahmedabad was duped for Rs 46 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The fraudsters deactivated one of his two SIM cards and withdrew Rs 46.38 lakh from his bank account. A complaint was lodged in the matter.

