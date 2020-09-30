Mumbai, September 30: A man from Dahisar area was duped of Rs 15 lakh by an 'escort agency', which promised to offer him a job. According to a Times of India report, he informed police that he was drawn to the offer as his own business was in shambles amid the coronavirus pandemic. The man was told that he would make Rs 20,000 to 25,000 a day besides other perks to befriend women.

People from the escort agency made him register where he had to pay Rs 26,500 through an e-wallet facility. He got a call from a woman who made the initial enquiry about his background and offered him the job. Delhi Cyber Fraud: Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Duping Over 1,500 People Over Past Few Months on Pretext of Home Delivery of Alcohol.

In the next step, he was shown pictures of four women who “needed his services” and he had to choose one of them. The contact numbers of the women were also given. When he called one of the woman, she asked him if he had an escort service licence. When he replied in the negative, she told him to first get a licence by paying Rs 1.14 lakh. Over the next few days, he ended up paying Rs 7 lakh. Even on demanding a refund of his money, he was asked to deposit Rs 4.7 lakh. He ended up paying Rs 15 lakhs in total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).