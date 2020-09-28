New Delhi, September 28: A teacher was arrested along with his associate for running a syndicate that has duped over 1,500 people in the past few months on the pretext of delivering alcohol to their doorstep. According to a Times of India report, police started investigating after receiving complaints from several victims.

The accused was contacted after people saw an ad on Facebook. On contacting the mobile phone numbers given in the advertisement, he was told to transfer Rs 4,000 for two bottles. He made the transaction via Paytm but he didn't get the liquor bottle. When asked for a refund, he was asked to scan a QR code for receiving the money. As soon as he scanned the code, Rs 20,000 got deducted from his Paytm account. Delhi Cyber Fraud: Madrasa Teacher Arrested For Duping Over 1,500 People Over Past Few Months on Pretext of Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol.

The accused was arrested and four cheque books, 11 debit cards and a mobile phone with two SIM cards were found with him. His bank accounts were already frozen on the request from Hyderabad Police. He reportedly received Rs 35 lakh in his account between February 20 and September 9.

