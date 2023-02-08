Mumbai, February 8: India has, through its highly effective guidelines, quick-action response, and extensive vaccination drive, managed to curb COVID-19 infections for a long time now. The coronavirus cases are at an all-time low. However, hospitals continue to report cases of uncommon but equally dangerous Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Mumbai-based state-run JJ Hospital has reported five cases of MIS-C, including one in a newborn, in the last 60 days, a report said.

The illness can turn out to be life-threatening unless diagnosed and treated as early as possible. The reports said that the condition, at times, mimics Kawasaki disease that comes with fever and rashes. JJ Dean Dr. Pallavi Saple said "The cases at the hospital show doctors should not stop suspecting COVID-19 even if coronavirus cases have dropped significantly. MIS-C is tricky and unless doctors suspect it, they could miss it." COVID-19 Detection Becomes Easier; Allahabad University’s Former Student Develops Biosensor That Can Detect Coronavirus From Sweat.

What is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrom?

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. The condition can affect children (MIS-C) and adults (MIS-A). COVID-19 Variants of Concern, Obsolete in Humans, Found in White-Tailed Deer in US: Study.

MIS-C was first detected and identified in April 2020 in the UK, within a few months of the COVID-19 global outbreak, where doctors reported symptoms in children similar to Kawasaki disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2023 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).