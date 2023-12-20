Mumbai, December 20: The Mumbai police recently booked a city-based doctor and two others for allegedly duping the parents of two medical aspirants of Rs 1.15 crore. Police officials said that the accused cheated two businessmen promising admission through the management quota at KEM Medical College for their children. The victims have been identified as Dharmang Dediya (43) and Jimmy Desai (44).

In their complaints, both Dediya and Desai told cops that their daughter and son were preparing for the NEET exam for MBBS admission. Dediya said that the alleged scam began in March after he took his 95-year-old grandfather to Dr Hiten Keniya's clinic in Borivali East. Mumbai Shocker: 64-Year-Old Widow Abducted, Gang-Raped and Brutally Assaulted, Left To Die Near Thane Creek in Trombay.

During one of his visits, Dediya discussed his daughter's NEET preparation to which Keniya boasted about having connections that could help secure her admission to Seth GS Medical College which is attached to the KEM Hospital through the management quota. Following this, Dediya informed Desai about Keniya's contacts.

The two men then met Keniya at his clinic in Borivali where the doctor introduced them to a woman named Heena alias Shashima Tiwari. Tiwari allegedly confirmed the deal to secure both the children's admission and demanded Rs 60 lakh for each of the two seats. After the two men agreed to the deal they were introduced to Jeevan.

It was promised that Jeevan could get their work done and give their money back if they failed to secure admission. An officer said that both the men paid Rs 57 lakh each till July but things turned out to be good when their children secured enough marks to get admission after the NEET entrance exam results were declared. Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Passerby With Screwdriver in Bandra for Pushing Him; Arrested.

Post this, the complainants met Keniya and secured a refund but he told them that he had given the money to Heena. A month later, when the trio reached Heena's house, she refused to commit to any deal. The woman also claimed that she was an insurance agent and knew only Keniya and not the complainants.

Realising that they had been duped, the two men approached cops and complained about Keniya, Heena, and Jeevan. Meanwhile, the cops have booked all three accused and are verifying the two men's complaints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).