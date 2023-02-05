Mumbai, February 5: The Thane police recently arrested a 49-year-old banker for allegedly molesting a woman at Thane railway station. Police officials said that the banker allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman employee at Thane station. The accused was arrested from his residence in Dombivali.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place when the man and the woman got down at Thane railway station. Cops said that the incident occurred on the steps of the CSMT end bridge, which connects platform 4 occurred. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Slaps Drunk Man After He Molests Her at Malad Railway Station; Accused Arrested.

The duo were on their way to work during the morning during peak hours when the crime took place. An officer said that the accused works as a cashier in a bank in Thane, while the victim works with a private bank in Airoli. The duo were heading to board a Trans-Harbour train, the officer added.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the accused touched her inappropriately when they were climbing the steps in order to reach the bridge. "The victim raised an alarm following which the accused was taken to the police station. A case was registered under section 354 of the IPC against the accused after which he was arrested," Pandhari Kande, senior inspector of Thane railway police said. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh from a house in Thane district. Police said that the incident took place on February 1 when unidentified persons broke into a house in Purna village.

