Mumbai Drivers Take Their Kaali Peeli Taxis, Autos to Reach Their Homes in UP, Bihar Amid Lockdown

Mumbai Taxi Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Mumbai, May 11: More than 2000 kali peeli taxis and autos have left Mumbai to other states as they have been stripped off their livelihood. According to the Mumbai Mirror report, these cabbies have been without earning for more than a month. They also don't have a permit to ply beyond Mumbai Metropolitan region, but the taxis were travelling illegally to cross the Mumbai border to reach their respective hometown.

Hundreds of authors with Maharashtra registration numbers headed for UP and Bihar and they packed the Indore stretch of Agra-Mumbai highway on Sunday. Looking at the exodus of the drivers, it is being feared that once the lockdown is lifted, there will be a shortage of public transport. Greater Mumbai Confirms 875 COVID-19 Positive Cases Today, Total Cross 13,564-Mark.

The autorickshaw drivers further alleged that the announcement of providing food and water to needy in Maharashtra is propaganda. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in India in the coronavirus pandemic. number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry numbers updated on Sunday.

The country is in the middle of the third phase of the lockdown due to coronavirus. There have been certain relaxations announced in green and orange zones. However, since Mumbai and Pune remains in the red zone, there have been no relaxation in the rules and no public transport are allowed to ply in these cities.