Mumbai, September 21: Fire broke out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate in the financial capital on Monday. Fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the blazing flames. More details on this are awaited.

The building also houses the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is currently investigating the Rhea Chakraborty drugs case. Any injuries or loss of life due to the fire is not known. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Grant Road; 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Blaze Breaks Out at Exchange Building at Ballard Estate

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/odzNk0Bfpd — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai’s Grant Road last month. There are no reports of any injuries due to the blaze. Fire tenders managed to bring the fire under control after few hours.

