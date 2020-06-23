Mumbai, June 23: A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road. According to an ANI update, four tenders are present at the spot and all efforts are to douse the raging flames. More details on this breaking news are awaited.

Last month, a massive fire broke out at an open ground near the Lok Priya Park in Bhandup (East), in close proximity to Nahur. The blaze was reported in the area adjacent to the Eastern Express Highway (Highway). As soon as the incident was reported, seven fire engines had rushed to the spot. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Reported from Open Ground Near Eastern Express Highway Along Nahur-Bhandup; Watch Video.

A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala, Watch Video:

#WATCH Mumbai: Level-3 fire breaks out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road. Four fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/SoCanyxnWB — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Last month, a massive fire had engulfed the MIDC area in Maharashtra's Pune area. No damage to property or any casualties were reported. From the images of the incident, the blaze looked massive.

