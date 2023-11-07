Mumbai, November 7: At least 16 cars and two two-wheelers went up in smoke and virtually reduced to ash when a major fire engulfed the parking lot of a high-rise building in Dadar West, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

The blaze was reported around 12.30 a.m. in the Podium 4 of a three-level basement parking in the 13-floor podium Kohinoor Building parking area in the residential tower standing 30 storeys tall. Mumbai Fire: Six Dead, 40 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building in Goregaon (Watch Videos).

The fire, the exact cause of which is not clear, quickly spread to the vehicles, including some high-end cars, parking close to each other and also two two-wheelers, as the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Police were summoned. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Engulfs Parking Lot In Mumbai Building:

#Mumbai#MumbaiFire🔥 Visuals of Fire at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Public Parking Kasaravadi, Dadar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400028. The fire-fighters of Mumbai Fire Brigade who are up and alert 24/7 to serve the city. #MumbaiFireBrigade@mybmcWardGN @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/cqVafQI5km — Akash Anil Kadam (@AkashAnilKadam5) November 6, 2023

The fire-fighters rushed there and finally extinguished the conflagration around 2.30 a.m., and there are no reports of any casualties, said the BMC, as a probe has been started.

