Mumbai, July 12: In a heartwarming incident that took place on Monday morning, an Indian Eagle Owl was rescued from a school in Thane amidst heavy downpour in the city.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the owl was rescued from Thirani School in Thane's Vartak Nagar by an NGO called Wildlife Welfare Association. Kerala Rains: Locals Try To Pull Out Jeep Stuck on Inundated Road After Heavy Rains Lash Kannur (Watch Video).

Sources from the NGO said that the owl was drenched due to heavy rainfall and was weak. The bird, which was in trauma and unable to fly was also harassed by crows.

The bird which is horned, is also called rock eagle-owl or Bengal-eagle owl. The owl was spotted by Balkrishna Kolekar, a resident of Vartak Nagar, who immediately reached out to the WWA. Kolekar informed the NGO about the bird being stuck in the school premises.

Aditya Patil, member of WWA said, "The owl was attacked by crows and was trying to hide in the school. It was wet and in trauma. We picked it up with a towel and saw that its beak was bent more than normal due to an injury. We took it to our WWA hospital for a detailed check-up."

At the hospital, the veterinarian confirmed that there were no external or internal injuries to the owl. Mumbai Rains: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Takes to Street With 'Pothole Yatra' Against BMC in Mulund, Netizens Too Join With #Pothole Photos.

"We need to keep it under observation for four to five days. The injury on its beak is an old injury that cannot be healed. It was then cleaned, dried and kept in a cage. It was also making an effort to fly, so we will release it after the doctor’s recommendation," Patil added.

It must be noted that Indian Eagle Owls are a protected species. They are listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES).

