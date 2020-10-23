Mumbai, October 23: The massive fire at City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central area in South Mumbai continues to rage even after 12 hours on Friday. The blaze erupted in the City Center Mall in Mumbai Central around 8.53 pm on Thursday. According to a tweet by ANI, the fire-fighting operation is currently underway. A total of 24 fire engines and 6 water tanks have been pressed into service to douse the fire at City Centre Mall in Nagpada area. Mumbai City Center Mall Fire: 3,500 People Evacuated from Adjacent Tower.

According to reports, two fire personnel, who got injured during firefighting operation, have taken treatment and have been discharged. The fire was classified as a level-5 blaze. The fire had spread to the second and third floors of the mall. Two fire personnel had been injured while controlling the blaze, a report by ANI said. According to fire brigade officials, the exact cause of the fire was not yet known.

Here's the tweet:

#UPDATE Mumbai: Operation underway by 24 fire engines & 6 water tanks to douse the fire at City Centre Mall in Nagpada area. Two fire personnel, who got injured during firefighting operation, treated & discharged. https://t.co/RnyWN3LeKI pic.twitter.com/XeLEGucuol — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

City Center Mall in Mumbai: What we know so far

Massive blaze broke out at City Center Mall in Mumbai’s Nagpada area on Thursday night at around 8.53 pm. Two fire personnel, who got injured during firefighting operation, have undergone treatment and have been discharged from JJ Hospital. Reports inform that fireman Shamrao Banjara was injured due to suffocation while Fireman Ramesh Chaugule sustained minor injury on his right hand. No casualty was reported, according to a fire brigade official. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the site and reviewed the fire-fighting operation. Around 300 people were rescued from the basement plus three-storey mall after the fire broke out, an official quoted by PTI said. According to locals, the mall mainly houses shops selling mobile phone accessories.

Locals informed that the the mall mainly has shops selling mobile phone accessories. Reports inform that this is the second fire in the city on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out in a garment factory at Kurla West which was doused after more than two hours.

