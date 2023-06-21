A video recently surfaced and started doing rounds on social media, depicting a man falling off an express train. In the clip, a youth can be seen apparently falling off a train, reportedly running at a speed of 130 km per hour and sliding through the platform for nearly 100 meters. However, several reports suggest that the man intentionally jumped off the train. The latter was seen standing up unharmed post the instance. The incident reportedly occurred in Patliputra Express at Shahjahanpur Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh: Five Men Jump Off After Boarding Wrong Train in Jhansi, 1 Dead.

Man Falls From Express Train Video

उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर में 130 की स्पीड में एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन से कूदा युवक। 100 मीटर तक प्लेटफॉर्म पर फिसलता चला गया और फिर खड़ा हो गया। pic.twitter.com/9ZMpM4btMW — Khabar India News (@khabarindianew) June 21, 2023

