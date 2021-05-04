Mumbai, May 4: In a shocking incident, a man in Mumbai's Malad area was arrested for killing his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair. Reports inform that the Kurar police has arrested the 54-year-old man for committing the heinous crime. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man slit his wife's throat with a kitchen knife after he suspected that he had an illicit affair with another man. The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

As per details by the police, the couple's 22-year-old son approached the Kurar police on Saturday to lodge a complaint in the matter. The boy stated that his father allegedly killed his mother after an argument in Kandivali area. Describing his ordeal, the boy, identified as Shiva Soni, a resident of Kranti Nagar, came home after work and his father opened the door. As soon as his father took him inside, the boy ran out in seconds. Mumbai Man Stabs Wife Over Having Extra-Marital Affair With Brother-in-Law, Kills Sister.

In his complaint, the boy said that his father identified as Mahesh Soni, a diamond polishing worker, used to fight with his mother Poonam often suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. His mother was 45-year-old. The boy further told the cops that his father use to thrash his mother on multiple occasions, however, this time, the fight between the two got violent. In a fit of rage, Soni's father picked up a kitchen knife and slit his mother’s throat.

As soon as Soni saw his mother’s body, he ran after his father and tried to stop him, but could not. Soni then informed his neighbours who called up the police emergency number and alerted them about it. Soon after, the Police rushed to the spot and intercepted Mahesh near the Poisar drain and arrested him. A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been The registered against the accused.

