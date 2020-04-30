Mumbai Police Arrests Duo for Selling Liquor Online Through WhatsApp Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, April 30: Mumbai Police on Tuesday night arrested two people for selling liquor illegally during the novel coronavirus lockdown defying the social distancing norms. The duo used to sell alcohol and deliver it at customer's doorsteps. They used to take orders on WhatsApp. The cops have also seized booze worth Rs 1.35 lakh from the duo, identified as Kaushal Mashro and Akshay Parihani, mid-day reported. Fraud Over Online Delivery of Liquor: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 60,000 to Man Promising to Deliver Wine Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Their modus operandi was by sending a WhatsApp message with a list of available liquor brands along with prices. The forward quickly became viral and Malad Police got information about it. The cops then placed an order with Mashro and arrested him when he came to deliver the product in Kandivali, mid-day reported. No Sale of liquor in Mumbai and Rest of Maharashtra Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says State Excise Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

During questioning, Mashro revealed about his partner Parihani and another team reached him in Santacruz and arrested him. The cops also seized the stock of liquor. "During further interrogation, the duo said they decided to sell the available stock as they needed money," said a police officer.

According to the WhatsApp forward, Black Label was priced at Rs 9,500, Chivas Regal Rs 9,000, Double black label Rs 12,000, Swing Rs 12,000, Jura Rs 10,000, Absolut limited edition Rs 8,000, Grey Goose Rs 12,000, Chivas Rs 19,000, Jager Rs 9,000 among others.